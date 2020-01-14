Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene Marshall Obituary

Robert Eugene Marshall, 85, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the ACMH Hospital.

He was born on April 17, 1934, to Harry S. and Bernice (Miller) Marshall in Atwood.

Robert worked as a farmer, construction worker and truck driver. He was a member of Atwood Presbyterian Church.

Robert was an U.S. Army veteran.

Robert is survived by his son, Joseph H. (Beverly) Marshall, of Dayton; three daughters: Tina Marie Lunn, of New Castle, Mary Kathleen Deardorff, of New Franklin and Roxanne Hillyer, of Marion Center; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Marshall, Jr., and brother, Ralph Marshall.

Services are all private. Interment will take place in Atwood Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carsonboyer.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -