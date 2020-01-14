|
Robert Eugene Marshall, 85, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the ACMH Hospital.
He was born on April 17, 1934, to Harry S. and Bernice (Miller) Marshall in Atwood.
Robert worked as a farmer, construction worker and truck driver. He was a member of Atwood Presbyterian Church.
Robert was an U.S. Army veteran.
Robert is survived by his son, Joseph H. (Beverly) Marshall, of Dayton; three daughters: Tina Marie Lunn, of New Castle, Mary Kathleen Deardorff, of New Franklin and Roxanne Hillyer, of Marion Center; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Marshall, Jr., and brother, Ralph Marshall.
Services are all private. Interment will take place in Atwood Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carsonboyer.com.