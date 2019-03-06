Home

Robert Fritz Hauser

Robert Fritz Hauser Obituary

Robert Fritz Hauser, 68, of McGrann, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 7, 1950, in West Virginia, to the late Fritz and Juanita Hauser.

Robert was a busboy for Rachel's Roadhouse and a member of the Ford City Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory daughter, Sonya Simmons, of Kittanning; son, Douglas Stubbs, of Dormont; and granddaughter, Dani McKenna Stubbs, of Dormont.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 2 p.m. until time of services at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

