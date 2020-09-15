1/
Robert G. Lemmon Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert G. Lemmon, Jr., 71, of Kittanning, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kittanning.

He was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Kittanning, to the late Robert "Skip", Sr., and Patricia (Pepler) Lemmon.

Robert was a former pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Kittanning, and also worked as a drafting engineer at Myers Vacuum. He was a musician who played the piano and keyboards.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pamela (Ingalls) Lemmon; son, Matthew Lemmon, of Butler; brother, William (Penni) Lemmon, of Wichita Falls, Texas; and nephews, Alec and Seth Lemmon, of Wichita Falls, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Tom Lemmon.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Tim Kutch officiating.

All those attending are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved