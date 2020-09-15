Robert G. Lemmon, Jr., 71, of Kittanning, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kittanning.

He was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Kittanning, to the late Robert "Skip", Sr., and Patricia (Pepler) Lemmon.

Robert was a former pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Kittanning, and also worked as a drafting engineer at Myers Vacuum. He was a musician who played the piano and keyboards.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pamela (Ingalls) Lemmon; son, Matthew Lemmon, of Butler; brother, William (Penni) Lemmon, of Wichita Falls, Texas; and nephews, Alec and Seth Lemmon, of Wichita Falls, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Tom Lemmon.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Tim Kutch officiating.

All those attending are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time.

