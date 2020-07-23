1/
Robert Howard Sanford
1944 - 2020
Robert Howard Sanford, 75, of Ford City, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Hyde Park, Pa., to Edward H. and Ruth V. Fouse Sanford.

A U.S. Army veteran, he served during the Vietnam War from 1965-67. He was a disabled veteran. He was a member of the U.S. National Guard.

For most of his life, he was a resident of Leechburg.

Survivors include daughters, Linda and Brian Zimmerman, of Kittanning and Tina Sanford; sons, Robert L. Sanford, of Ford City and Scott and Tracy Sanford, of Ford City; sister, Marilyn Sanford, of Vandergrift; and brother, Richard and Joanne Sanford, of Vandergrift.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Waldenville Sanford; infant son, Dale Robert Sanford; and brother, Edward L. Sanford.

A memorial service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence, 118 Carrousel St., Ford City. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
at Robert's residence
