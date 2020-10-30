1/
Robert J. Long
Robert J. Long, 88, of Worthington, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

He was born Sept. 25, 1932, in West Franklin Township, to the late Fred and Ruth (Bowser) Long.

He worked for Snyder Brothers Sand and Gravel and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Robert is survived by his sister, Linda Flick, of Florida; sister-in-law, Marcia Long, of Worthington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine Long; three brothers: Charles Long, Don Long and Paul Long; and two sisters, Delores Stewart and Betty Cressler.

Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, until the time of a service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Nathan Bramlett officiating.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

Interment will be in the Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery.

For more information please visit: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
