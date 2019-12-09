Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Robert L. "Bob" Brink


1948 - 2019
Robert L. "Bob" Brink Obituary

Robert L. "Bob" Brink, 70, of Worthington, died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1948, in Sherrett, the son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Hendershot) Brink.

Bob was a Vietnam veteran where he earned numerous medals.

He was a boss at Fawn Coal Mine, and also worked at Penn Allegheny before he opened his own business, Brink's Auto Repair.

Bob was known as one of the best mechanics around. He was a member of the Kittanning Eagles and the VFW.

Bob is survived by his wife Teri (Fox) Brink; three brothers: William C. Brink of Worthington, Daniel P. Brink of Pleasant View, Tenn., and Richard M. Brink of Ohio; a sister and brother in law: Linda Sue Hooks and husband, Jim, of Cowansville; three step sons: Bobby (Tracy) Doland, James (Beth) Doland and Jesse Doland; a special granddaughter and grandson Kamryn and Caleb "Meathead" Doland, and Brandon, Brady and Ben Doland.

Bob is also survived by his father and mother in law Harold "Jack" and June (Bowser) Fox; aunts and uncles: Betty Asplin, Tom and Babe Johnson, and Richard and Mary Sagriti. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Darlene and Karen; a brother, Lawrence; and his best friend, George Wagner.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, PA 16218. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sherrett Cemetery.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com

