The Rev. Robert L. "Bob" Burdett, 83, of Boyers, a highly respected Church of God of Prophecy Bishop and retired Pastor, went to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, June 4, 2019, while in the company of his loving wife and family at Butler Memorial Hospital. Robert was born in Ford Cliff, Armstrong County, on Feb. 6, 1936. He was the son of the late Edward and Annie Spencer Burdett. Bob was a 1954 graduate of Ford City High School, and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. In his earlier years, he had been employed with various tree trimming companies, and later Pullman Standard in Butler. Bob was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Fertigs, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and most especially the company of his family and church family. In July of 1970, Bob graduated from the Bible Training Institute of the Church of God of Prophecy in Cleveland, Tenn., and entered into the ministry. He pastored churches in New Castle, Del.; Morgan City, La.; Abingdon and Herald, Va.; as well as Karns City, Fertigs, and New Athens in Pennsylvania. The Rev. Burdett was ordained as a bishop on June 25, 1976. Bishop Burdett retired from full time ministry in August of 2001. On Tuesday afternoon Pastor Burdett most assuredly heard the words of Jesus "well done thou good and faithful servant." He is survived by his wife, Esther E. Bowser Burdett, whom he married June 20, 1957. Also surviving are two daughters, Sandra L. Glass and her husband, Paul, of Knox, and Rhonda L. Gifford and her husband, Larry, of Boyers; two grandsons, Aaron E. Glass and his wife, Kimberly, of Knox, and Justin A. Gifford, of Boyers; four brothers, Wendell Burdett, and his wife, Veda, of Ford City, the Rev. Edward Burdett, of Monongahela, Ronald Burdett and his wife, Margie, of Liverpool, Ohio, and James Burdett and his wife, Mae, of Arizona; brotherin law and sister-in-law, Owen and Lydia Bowser, of Kittanning, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and many brothers and sisters in the Lord. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Louise Burdett, and Marlin and Nancy Burdett, a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and the Rev. Charles Blaniar. Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St. Karns City, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of God of Prophecy, 1510 Kittanning Pike, Karns City. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald Roudebush and the Rev. Alan Ion, Church of God of Prophecy Bishops, officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County. Memorial contributions in the Rev. Burdett's memory may be made to the Fertigs Church of God of Prophecy, 113 Winwood Lane, Venus, PA 16364, or to the Karns City Church of God of Prophecy, 1510 Kittanning Pike, Karns City, PA 16041. For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.