Robert L. Calarie
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Calarie, 83, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence.He was born on July 20, 1936, to Samuel and Essie (Bowser) Calarie in Yatesboro. Robert retired as president of Boldt Machinery, Erie. He was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, Kittanning Elks BPOE No. 203, American Legion - Rural Valley, Coudersport Consistory, Seneca Lodge No. 805 - Kittanning, Zem Zem Shriners - Erie, original member of the Ding- A-Lings Sports Club and Deertrak Golf Course. Robert was an U.S. Army veteran. He was the organizer of the Calarie Open for more than 30 years.Robert is survived by his wife, Avalyn (Rearick) Calarie, whom he married Aug. 3, 1957; two sons, Jeff Calarie, of Natrona Heights and Doug (Pat) Calarie, of Wake Forest, N.C.; daughter, Stacy (Dave) White, of Yatesboro; sisterin law, Bonnie Calarie, of Crown City, Ind.; four granddaughters: Amy Tatko, Lisa Biltz, Michelle Calarie and Rachael Calarie; and three grandsons: Devin Calarie, Conner Calarie and Garrett Hockenberry.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughterin law, Caryn Calarie; and brother, Jack Calarie.No public services will be held.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro. www.carsonboyer.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved