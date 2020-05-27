Robert L. Calarie, 83, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence.He was born on July 20, 1936, to Samuel and Essie (Bowser) Calarie in Yatesboro. Robert retired as president of Boldt Machinery, Erie. He was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, Kittanning Elks BPOE No. 203, American Legion - Rural Valley, Coudersport Consistory, Seneca Lodge No. 805 - Kittanning, Zem Zem Shriners - Erie, original member of the Ding- A-Lings Sports Club and Deertrak Golf Course. Robert was an U.S. Army veteran. He was the organizer of the Calarie Open for more than 30 years.Robert is survived by his wife, Avalyn (Rearick) Calarie, whom he married Aug. 3, 1957; two sons, Jeff Calarie, of Natrona Heights and Doug (Pat) Calarie, of Wake Forest, N.C.; daughter, Stacy (Dave) White, of Yatesboro; sisterin law, Bonnie Calarie, of Crown City, Ind.; four granddaughters: Amy Tatko, Lisa Biltz, Michelle Calarie and Rachael Calarie; and three grandsons: Devin Calarie, Conner Calarie and Garrett Hockenberry.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughterin law, Caryn Calarie; and brother, Jack Calarie.No public services will be held.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro. www.carsonboyer.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 27, 2020.