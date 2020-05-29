Robert L. Pezzuti, 64, of Rimersburg, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.Born Dec. 8, 1955, in Butler, he was the son of Domenick P. and Roxanne (Mc- Claine) Pezzuti.A 1973 East Brady High School graduate, Bob was an insurance representative for Combined Insurance for 20 years. He then worked as a Pennsylvania Lottery representative for 15 years.On July 19, 1983, Bob married the former Pamela D. Brown. She survives.Bob was a member of the Bradys Bend SOI.He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and a Steelers season ticket holder.Bob could discuss the Pittsburgh Pirates with his friends for hours. Bob will also always be remembered for his love of a good tailgate party.Bob's big heart always led him to visit the local animal shelter where over the years, he rescued many dogs.Throughout the past five years, Bob took on a new role as "Pup" to his grandson, Tatum. He truly cherished their time spent together.Surviving is his wife, Pamela Pezzuti of Rimersburg; a daughter, Misty Pezzuti and husband, Cory Yoho, of Phillipston; a son, Damien Pezzuti of Rapid City, S.D.; and a grandson, Tatum Yoho of Phillipston.Bob is also survived by his mother, Roxy Pezzuti of Bradys Bend; a brother, Mario (Cheryl) Pezzuti, of Sligo; a sister, Melanie Ortman, of Butler; his in-laws, Eugene and Sandy Simpson of Rimersburg; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.Bob was preceded in death by his father.Friends of Robert L. Pezzuti will be received from 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady, Pa. 16028.In lieu of flowers, the Pezzuti Family asks that memorials be made Tri County Animal Rescue, 9562 State Route 322 Shippenville, Pa. 16254.In accordance with guidelines set by the CDC, it is suggested that an appropriate face mask is worn when entering the funeral home.Appropriate social distances will be kept. We ask that those who are at risk or feeling ill do not attend visitation.You may express your condolences by signing the guest book at: www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 29, 2020.