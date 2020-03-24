|
Robert Marion Myers was a hiker for a hobby.
He walked the trails no matter where he and his wife, Cindy (Sokol) Myers were at the time.
So, it would not be unreasonable to believe that he would be hiking when he passed away March 15, 2020, on a trail near Wikieup, Mohave County, Ariz.
"Bob" was born in Kittanning Feb. 13, 1947, to Marion Casper "Bud" Myers and Eula Bell (Jones) Myers.
He was a 1965 graduate of Kittanning High School. He worked his way through college as an apprentice iron worker and graduated from IUP in 1969 with a liberal arts degree and went on to receive his MBA.
He was employed at various companies in the plastics industry after graduation, managing their production plants. Locations included North Carolina, Memphis and Chicago. Another one of those was Drug Plastics & Glass Co., Inc., of Kittanning.
His father, Bud, had grown up in Cowansville and learned many construction skills. He passed those skills on to Bob as they did repairs, now and then, to the house Bud and Eula built in Cowansville on the old family homestead originally owned by the Cowan family. In his fifties Bob went back to that kind of work in North Carolina until his retirement nine years ago.
The past few years he and Cindy have executed several adventures. They bought a house in a neighborhood where Bob became a lawn care guy, owning a dozen Gravely tractors. Each one had it's own piece of equipment for its special job. It reminded him of his "growing up" years in Cowansville.
The past few years he and Cindy have traveled with their fifth wheel and settled in temporary places like Lake City, Florida and Wikieup.
Cindy is already missing Bob along with his sisters, Joyce Ann Tregaskes with husband Bill, Omaha, Neb., and Janice Fike with husband David, Lake City, Fla. Bob is also survived by sons Rob, Justin and Douglas. There are a vast number of cousins and friends in the Kittanning area and other parts of the country who will miss his "popping in" as he has done for many years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and several of his loved friends and relatives.
Arrangements are with the Mojave Funeral Home in Kingman, Ariz., and they are currently incomplete. Local arrangements are being handled by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.