1/
Robert Merle Powers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Merle Powers, 85, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin Township.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1935, to the late Robert and Ruth (Dill) Powers in Boggs Township, Pa.

Merle lived his entire life on his 205-acre farm. He loved to play baseball for Valley Nine and Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6. He played first base and was also a left-handed pitcher. Merle was a lifetime member of Pine Creek Sportsmen's Club in Boggs Township. Merle had a dairy farm for many years, sold the cattle and worked for Great Lakes Gas Co., until he retired. Merle attended Faith Cathedral in Kittanning, for many years. On Jan. 18, 1957, He married Joyce A. (Hindman) Powers in Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning. God was an important part of their lives.

Merle is survived by his daughter, Marcia Powers, of Stanhope, N.J.; son, Gerald "Jerry" (Gretchen) Powers, of Ford City, Pa.; two grandsons, Shawn (Casey) Martin, of Columbia, N.J., and Brett Powers; two granddaughters, Stephanie (Tom) Rodgers, of Mesa, Ariz., and Tara (Adam) Maruca of Shelocta, Pa.; great-grandchildren: Jack, Tyler, Kylie, Adaleigh and Gianna; sister, Lois Boyer, of New Bethlehem, Pa.; and niece, Kelly Boyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Joyce Powers, who died May 31, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Merle's minister at Faith Cathedral, the Rev. Neal Ready, officiating.

Burial will take place in the family plot at Mateer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Cathedral, 149 Rau Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201, www.carson/boyer.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved