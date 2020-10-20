Robert Merle Powers, 85, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin Township.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1935, to the late Robert and Ruth (Dill) Powers in Boggs Township, Pa.

Merle lived his entire life on his 205-acre farm. He loved to play baseball for Valley Nine and Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6. He played first base and was also a left-handed pitcher. Merle was a lifetime member of Pine Creek Sportsmen's Club in Boggs Township. Merle had a dairy farm for many years, sold the cattle and worked for Great Lakes Gas Co., until he retired. Merle attended Faith Cathedral in Kittanning, for many years. On Jan. 18, 1957, He married Joyce A. (Hindman) Powers in Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning. God was an important part of their lives.

Merle is survived by his daughter, Marcia Powers, of Stanhope, N.J.; son, Gerald "Jerry" (Gretchen) Powers, of Ford City, Pa.; two grandsons, Shawn (Casey) Martin, of Columbia, N.J., and Brett Powers; two granddaughters, Stephanie (Tom) Rodgers, of Mesa, Ariz., and Tara (Adam) Maruca of Shelocta, Pa.; great-grandchildren: Jack, Tyler, Kylie, Adaleigh and Gianna; sister, Lois Boyer, of New Bethlehem, Pa.; and niece, Kelly Boyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Joyce Powers, who died May 31, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Merle's minister at Faith Cathedral, the Rev. Neal Ready, officiating.

Burial will take place in the family plot at Mateer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Cathedral, 149 Rau Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201, www.carson/boyer.com.