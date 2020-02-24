|
Robert Michael "Bob" Cujas passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Bob was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Kittanning, Pa., and was raised in Ford City, Pa.
Bob was the eldest son of Constant and Kathryn (Smolen) Cujas.
After graduating from Ford City High School, Bob married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Mary (Clare) Zimmerman and enlisted in the US Navy.
Married for 59 years, they raised three children and lived in multiple duty stations on the East Coast, island of Guam and Denver, Colo., during Bob's 20 years of military service.
Bob retired from the Navy in 1979 as a Chief Petty Officer while living in Sterling, Va.
He worked in the private health care sector for 10 years.
In 2006, Bob and Clare retired and moved to Fuquay Varina, N.C.
While serving his country Bob earned BS degree in Health Care Services from Southern Illinois University.
He enjoyed family time playing guitar, piano, boating and swimming.
Living around the world, Bob and family created great memories making new friends, enjoying local cuisine, sightseeing and visiting theme parks.
Bob will always be remembered for his love and devotion to family, his sense of humor and quick wit.
He was a friend to everyone and stranger to no one.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Clare Cujas of Fuquay Varina, N.C.; son and daughter in-law, Mike and Patty Cujas of Cary, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Bill Rogers, of Cary, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law Larry and Faith Cujas of Ford City, Pa.; brother Ken Cujas of Ford City, Pa.; sister-in-law and husband Val and Loyd Smith of Orlando, Fla.; brother-inlaw Ted Brown of Bossier City, La.; former sister-in-law Sara (Perpich) Zimmerman of Tucson, Ariz.; aunt Helen Wolfe of Simpsonville, S.C. and former daughter-in-law Suzanne Cujas of Midlothian, Va. Bob was so proud of his nine grandchildren; Nick Cujas of Monroe, N.C.; Phil Cujas of Charlotte, N.C.; David, Jr., Joey (Courtney), Chrissy Cujas of Richmond, Va.; Bill, Michael, Amy and Brian Rogers of Cary, N.C. Bob had many nieces and nephews around the country. He will be missed by his beloved family pets Bambi, Taffy and Misty.
In addition to his parents and in-laws (George and Dollie Zimmerman), Bob is predeceased by his son David Scott Cujas, brother Rodger Cujas; sister-in-law Audrey Brown and brother-in-law Vic Zimmerman.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 3 p.m. on March 8, 2020, at Lugano Ristorante in Cary, N.C.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Bob's name to the at: or the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org