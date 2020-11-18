1/
Robert P. Frantz
1950 - 2020
Robert P. Frantz, 69, of Ford City, passed away with a long battle of cancer and fought a courageous fight on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Dec. 4, 1950, in Kittanning, to Herbert and Betty Edwards Frantz.

Robert retired from Eljer Plumbingware in Ford City, and formerly worked at Stanley's Bar. He loved watching baseball, his dogs, playing softball and going to the beach in Wildwood, N.J.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Sandra Bond Frantz; daughters: Bobbie Jo and Jacob Stennett, of Kittanning, Kimberly and Michael Crownover, of Kittanning and Carrie Frantz, of Kittanning; newborn grandson, Clayton William Stennett; grandchildren, Michael Crownover and Brittany Crownover; sister, Candy Savona, of Ohio; and brother, William and Vicki Frantz, of Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Frantz.

Private funeral services were held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
