|
Robert R. Kimmel, 75, of Home, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, with his sweetheart by his side.
He is now at peace after a long battle of complications from years of having diabetes.
The son of Robert E. and W. Louise (Bowser) Kimmel DeVinney, he was born in 1944 in Kittanning.
He married the love of his life, Doris E. (McLean) Kimmel, who survives, on June 24, 1967.
Together they purchased and built a dairy farm in South Mahoning Township and raised their family there.
He was proud of his vocation of being a farmer and worked hard to build a beautiful life for his family on the homestead.
Bob enjoyed being involved as a manager and served as president of the Dayton Fair Association for more than 30 years.
He made many friends locally and across the state from his involvement with the fair.
He was also a member of the former Dayton Young Farmer's Association and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, and served as an Elder of the Plumville Presbyterian Church, which he attended.
He supported his children and grandchildren in their 4-H activities and was most proud of them and their interest in agriculture.
Pap was the biggest fan at the livestock shows and sales that his grandchildren participated in.
He made the comment, "If I knew how much fun grandchildren were, I would have had them first."
Bob loved kids and enjoyed teasing as well as giving and receiving hugs from them. His grandchildren will always remember Pap's funny stories, songs and shenanigans and are blessed with wonderful memories of a fun and loving Pap.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children: Leigh Ann K. DeHaven, Marion Center; David E. (Shannon) Kimmel, Plumville; and Michael T. Kimmel, Home; grandchildren: Sydney Marie Kimmel; Curtis Andrew DeHaven; Nathan Robert DeHaven and Elizabeth Joelle Kimmel; a sister, Cindy S. (Joe) Rado, Garrettsville, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Catherine A. Kimmel, Home; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Joan McLean, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; step-father Robert "Slim" DeVinney; an infant brother; an infant daughter and his baby brother Randall K. Kimmel, who was by his side when starting his farming business.
Due to the health concerns of COVID-19, services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Van Cornish Memorial Scholarship through the Dayton Fair Association, PO Box 271, Dayton, Pa., 16222; and to Plumville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 422, Plumville, Pa., 16242. www.bowserminich.com