Robert Russell "Boots" Buterbaugh, 72, of Kittanning, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his residence.
Robert was born on Nov. 8, 1947, to Calvin J. Buterbaugh and Annabelle (LaFratta) Biers in Vandergrift, Pa.
He worked for 33 years in maintenance for Agway Fertilizer Plant, Tarrtown.
Robert was a member the Kittanning Church of God.
He loved driving his 1974 Corvette, was a handyman for everyone and cherished his time with his kids and grandkids.
Robert was an Army Veteran serving during Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Goldstrohm) Buterbaugh, two sons, Brian Buterbaugh of New Eagle, Pa., and Chad (Sandy) Buterbaugh of Shelocta; three grandsons, William Buterbaugh, Michael Buterbaugh, and Vinny Buterbaugh; two granddaughters, Nicole (fiancé - Andy) Buterbaugh and Marie Buterbaugh; brother, Ed (Sue) Buterbaugh; sister, Patty (Rick) Anderson; his beloved dog, Shilo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Buterbaugh, and his father and mother in law, Kenneth and Alice Goldstrohm.
Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Kittanning Church of God, where funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Robert Grimm, officiating.
Burial will take place in the Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Kittanning Church of God, 201 Smith St., Kittanning, PA 16201. www.carsonboyer.com