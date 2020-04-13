|
Robert S. Cunningham, 93, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born June 1, 1926, in New Brighton, Pa., the son of Rev. Samuel H. Cunningham and Ruth Mae (Buckwalter) Cunningham.
Robert graduated from Carlisle High School in Kentucky in 1944 and honorably served as a B-17 gunner in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
He later attended the Business Training College in Pittsburgh and most recently worked as a quality inspector at Cook Pacemaker (formerly Arco Medical) for 14 years until retiring in 1990.
Robert was a resident of Kittanning for 55 years and was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, where he was a former elder and sang in the choir.
He volunteered as a Red Coat at ACMH Hospital and had more than 1,000 hours of service.
Many years ago, Robert enjoyed traveling to Florida and the New England states.
His favorite hobbies were reading, gardening and watching sports, especially football.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 70 years, Nancy N. (Woodring) Cunningham, whom he married July 23, 1949; sons, Mark Cunningham and wife, Linda, of Kittanning, Gregg Cunningham and wife, Diane, of Fleming Island, Fla., and Eric Cunningham, of Worthington; grandchildren, Stephani, Clay, Evan, Travis, Josh, Molly, Nathan, Jesse and Tyler; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris J. McHadden, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth M. Steele.
Funeral services will be privately held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, Pa.
Contributions may be made in Robert's honor to the Kittanning Public Library, 280 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201 or Grace Presbyterian Church, 155 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To leave a condolence for Robert's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.