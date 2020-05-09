Robert V.J. "Bob" Greger
Robert "Bob" V.J. Greger of Dayton, Pa., was born Oct. 31, 1939, and died Thursday, May 7, 2020.Bob is the son of the late John Greger and Anna (Bishop) Greger. All preceded him in death, along with his grandson, U.S. Army Veteran Andrew Patterson.Robert is survived by his wife, Donna (Beck) Greger along with two daughters, Nancy Allison and spouse, David, of Dayton, and Anita Lentz, of Midlothian, Va.; three granddaughters: Courtney Young, of Midlothian, Va., Lakyn DeNobrega and spouse, Mark, Sr., of Chesapeake, Va. and Autumn Ziegler and spouse Jesse, of Dayton; one grandson, Jonah Lentz, of Midlothian, Va.; three great-grandsons; one step great-grandson; and two great- granddaughters. The great-grandsons are James and Wesley Patterson, of Carmel, Ind. and Ronin DeNobrega, of Chesapeake, Va. The step great-grandson is Mark De- Nobrega, Jr., of Chesapeake, Va. The two great-granddaughters are Brooklyn and Madison Young, of Midlothian, Va. Bob also had two brothers, Jeffery Greger, wife, Diane, of Bethlehem, Pa., and Richard Greger, wife, Nahid, of Carrollton, Texas.Robert is retired from the U.S. Air Force as a firefighter. He is a member of Dayton First Church of God, and a member of the American Legion 995 of Armstrong County Honor Guard and American Legion Dayton, PA Post 995.As per COVID-19 regulations, all services will be held privately with Pastor Kenny Seidler officiating.Burial will be in the Round Top Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton American Legion Post 995 or Dayton First Church of God.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carson/boyer.com.

