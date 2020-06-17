Robert W. Plyler, Sr., 96, of Worthington, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot, Pa.

Although we mourn his loss, we are comforted to know that he is at peace with the Lord and now with his beloved wife.

He was devoted to his family and lived a life that reflected his faith and values.

He was born Jan. 31, 1924, in Conifer, Pa., to the late Ralph and Eva (Woodall) Plyler. His childhood growing up was in Furnace Run, attending Moore's one-room school house. He was a graduate of Kittanning High School in 1941. After graduating, he worked a short time for the Allegheny River Mining Company, before entering the service.

He served with the 26th Infantry Division during World War II, arriving in Europe, under General George S. Patton's third army in the Northern France Campaign. While in service, he earned the Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge and two Battle Stars. He was proud to serve his country.

Following Army service, he worked for Williams GMC Garage in Kittanning, as office manager. He, then worked for Graff Kittanning Clay Products in 1952, where he was employed for 20 years. He, then worked as an accountant for Freeport Brick Co., until his retirement.

He was a lifelong member of the Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served on many committees. He had many hobbies; reading, collecting old movies dating back to 1929. He especially loved traveling with his wife and children. He enjoyed Alaska and Germany, the most.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peg" (Hooks) Plyler; his daughterin law, Patricia Plyler, who was a resident of Papillion, Neb.; and his brother, James Plyler, who was a former resident of Kittanning.

He leaves behind many dear family and friends to cherish his memories including his son, Robert Plyler, Jr., of Papillion, Neb.; a daughter, Tamra Plyler, of Worthington, Pa.; former son-in-law, Frank Kersul and Kathy, of Olympia, Wash. The family circle also includes three granddaughters: Jennifer Miller and husband Tony, of Papillion, Neb., Samantha Kersul and husband, Alex Hur, of Seattle, Wash. and Julie Hull and husband, Ricky, of Lincoln, Neb. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Devin, Molly, Hunter, Kalaen, Trent, Samantha and Hannah. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Plyler and wife, Jessie, of Oxford, Pa.; sister-in-law, Dot Plyler, of Kennett Square, Pa.; sister-inlaw, Pat Hooks, of Kittanning; sister-in-law, Shirley Rimel, of Monroe, Mich.; sister-inlaw, Mary Lou Zellefrow, of Kittanning; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their many thanks for the care and comfort given to Bob by Good Samaritan Hospice.

Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Will Lawbaugh officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 136 W. Main St., Worthington, PA 16262 or in memory of his wife, Margaret "Peg," to Alzheimer's research. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.