1/
Robert Walter Croyle
1947 - 2020
Robert Walter Croyle, 73, of Adrian, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Bob went home where Grandma and Pap were waiting for him.

He was born on July 3, 1947, in Kittanning, to the late Rev. Robert and Phyllis (Dunmire) Croyle.

Bob was a former typesetter for the Leader Times and was also self employed. He was a member of Family Life Church and just recently began attending Christians With A Vision. He lived a long and happy life. He loved playing his accordion and singing with his granddaughter, Laylah and his grandson, Christopher. Bob sang and played at numerous funerals throughout the years for family and friends. He also recently began playing the drums and was looking forward to performing with them. If you visited carnivals or festivals in western Pennsylvania, you may have tasted one of his blueberry funnel cakes. Bob had a 1947 Plymouth coupe that his son, Ed, had restored much to his enjoyment. Being an avid hunter, he kept insisting he was going deer hunting on the 28th at his nephew, John's, with Christopher, Matthew, Ken and his good friend, Dr. Perry Younger.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 54 years, Nora Croyle; daughter, Robin (Bob) Crytzer, of Worthington; son, Edward (Kathy) Croyle, of Adrian; grandchildren: Michael Baker, Annette Baker and Matthew Baker, of Adrian; Tiffany Croyle and Chris Shaffer, of Cowansville; Jessica and Nathan Ritrosky, of Kittanning and Robby Croyle, of Adrian; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, the Rev. Sue (Jim) Foster, of Sherrett; brother, the Rev. David Croyle, of Kittanning; and Best Friends, Nick Cogswell and Ken Smith, of Adrian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Robert and Phyllis Croyle; twin great-granddaughters, Faith Ann and Claire Marie Baker; grandson, Zackery Yount; and several aunts and uncles.

Family and friends of Robert Croyle will be received on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman

Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, PA 16218 from 2 p.m. until time of his funeral service at 4 p.m. with his sister, the Rev. Sue Foster officiating.

Guests attending the visitation and services for Bob are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/ health safety protocols.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
NOV
27
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
