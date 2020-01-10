Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Robert William Stewart Obituary

Robert William Stewart, 89, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1930, to Robert Arthur and Wilda M. (White) Stewart, near Dayton.

His passion in life was farming and hard work. Bob retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He was also an insurance agent for the Pine Creek Mutual Fire Insurance Company for more than 30 years, former manager of the Dayton Fair Association, had been a Cowanshannock Township Supervisor and Director of Agway, Kittanning.

He was a member of Nu- Valley Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and Sunday school superintendent.

Bob was a member of the Rural Valley Grange for 75 years.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Patricia D. Miller of Lima, Ohio; two sons, Dennis D. (Dawn) Stewart and Jamie and (Ronnette) Stewart, all of Dayton; three granddaughters: Erin (Mike) Repine, Jessi (Matt) Yuknek and Alyssa (Frank) Nagy; grandson, Justin (Lindsey) Stewart; step grandson, Jon (Laura) Bowser; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Stewart, whom he married March 15, 1952, and who died June 4, 2018; son-in-law, Phillip Miller; brother, Albert "Dale" Stewart; sister, Glenna Mae Cooper; and nephew, Loren Stewart.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. There will be no visitation or services on Sunday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the NuValley Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Brenda Barnes officiating. Interment will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nu- Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 185, Rural Valley, PA 16249. www.carson/boyer.com.

