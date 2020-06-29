Roger A. Emmonds, 68, of Sarver, left this life on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Allegheny General Hospital.

Born Jan. 20, 1952, in Kittanning, he was the fourth child of Richard Emmonds and Anna Best Emmonds.

Roger graduated from Ford City High School and Lenape Vo-Tech in 1970. He then attended Penn State studying engineering mechanics for two years. On June 24, 1972, he married Deborah Umbaugh during Hurricane Agnes.

He was employed at Oberg Industries for 46 plus years. He worked as precision surface grinder for the first 22 years and completed employment in the Quality Department. He participated on multiple committees, (suggestion, I.S.O. Implementation, Health and Welfare Fund) and was involved in training apprentices. He was also a certified team leader with the National Institute of Machining Science, where he would access High School, Vo-Tech and College machining programs.

He was a member of the Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church where he had served as an elder. He enjoyed camping, fishing, flea markets, auctions, antiques and working in the yard, but mostly, he enjoyed visits to and from his children.

Surviving are his wife, Deborah Emmonds; his daughter, Lisa (Tony) Gonzalez, of Suprise, Ariz., and her children: Aiden, Brenda and Caitlyn Gonzalez; his son, Todd (Melissa) Emmonds, of Johnstown, Colo., and his children: Carter, Cody and Avery Emmonds; his sister, Sandra Gispanski, of West Kittanning; his brother, Gary (Joan) Emmonds; of Ford City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Emmonds; and an infant daughter, Natale Lynn.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, Inc., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating.

Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.