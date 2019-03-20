Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Roger John Marasco


1948 - 2019
Roger John Marasco Obituary

Roger John Marasco, 70, of Templeton, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at his residence.

He was born March 26, 1948, in DuBois, to the late John Anthony and Martha Elizabeth (Zapich) Marasco.

Roger was a truck driver and an U.S. Navy veteran, serving during Vietnam as a Sea Bee.

He loved his tractors and trucks and dogs, especially his favorite dog "Sam."

Survivors include his sons, Andrew (Cheryl) Marasco, of Templeton, Cory (Holly) Baker, of Kittanning, and Brandon (Erica) Marasco, of Bellefonte; grandchildren, Kylie Reedy, Jacob Anderson, Alexia Anderson, Cody Baker, Caleb Baker, Mackenzie Baker, Ethan Baker, Zachary Baker, Catherine Marasco, Amelia Marasco, Victoria Marasco, and Scarlett Marasco; fiancée, Tey Gutherie, of Templeton; and sister, Mary Ellen Coffman, of Johnstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Roger's wishes, no viewing or service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

