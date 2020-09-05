1/
Roman Robert Dykes
Roman Robert Dykes, 2 1/2, of Cadogan, passed away Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 9, 2018, in Kittanning, to Timothy Robert Dykes and Joesette Marie Myers.

Roman was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish.

He loved music, Little Baby Bum and Kids Camp. Roman loved to swing and dance, wagon rides in his Little Red Wagon, his dog, Milo and his family.

Survivors include his parents; his sister, Alexis Rae Dykes; his brother, Lukas Dean Dykes; maternal grandparents, Donald and Donna Myers; paternal grandparents, Robert and Donna Dykes; maternal grandparents, Donald and Elizabeth Myers, Thomas and Mary Green; paternal great-grandparents, Betty Cirrincione and Shirley Ford; uncles, Keith and Haley Myers and Craig Dykes; and a number of uncles, aunts and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Polczynski as celebrant.

The family requests donations be made to http://npcqic.org/getinvolved.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
SEP
8
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ, Prince of Peace Parish
