Ronald A. "Brownie" Brown, 84, of Marion Center, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Beacon Ridge.
A son of the late Edward and Pearl King Brown, he was born May 12, 1935, in Kittanning.
Mr. Brown was a member of Pleasant Union Lutheran Church. He was retired from T.W. Phillips Gas & Oil and was very proud to have served his country in the Army Reserve.
Brownie had raced "back in the day", so he thoroughly enjoyed working in the pits at Marion Center Speedway. He was a big racing fan, he especially liked Dale Earnhardt, and also enjoyed hunting. Above all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda (Wilson) Brown; a sister, Lucille Howells; two sisters-in-law, Martha (Wilson) Fisher and husband, Francis; Shirley (Wilson) Kovalchick and husband, Nick; and numerous nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Lloyd Brown.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, all services and interment will be private. Interment will be in Pleasant Union Lutheran Cemetery.