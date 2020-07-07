Guard.

A member of the Dirty Dozen CB Club, his handle was Pottery Man.

A 1960 graduate of

Holy Trinity Catholic School, he also was a 1964 graduate of Ford City High School.

He also was a member of the rock band "The Caravans."

Survivors include two daughters: Laura and Dan Beers, of Dayton, and Elinor and Mark Helmininack, of Kittanning; a son, Matthew R. Lerner, of Ford City; a granddaughter, Dani Lynn Beers, who was very special to grandpa; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Esmee; a brother, Raymond Lerner, of Kittanning; and a cousin, Renee Lackey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Claire Jane Cravener Lerner, who died Jan. 7, 2003; a sister, Loretta Lerner; and brothers: Frank, Jim and Jerry.

Private services were held by his family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.