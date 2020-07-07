1/
Ronald A. Lerner
Guard.

A member of the Dirty Dozen CB Club, his handle was Pottery Man.

A 1960 graduate of

Holy Trinity Catholic School, he also was a 1964 graduate of Ford City High School.

He also was a member of the rock band "The Caravans."

Survivors include two daughters: Laura and Dan Beers, of Dayton, and Elinor and Mark Helmininack, of Kittanning; a son, Matthew R. Lerner, of Ford City; a granddaughter, Dani Lynn Beers, who was very special to grandpa; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Esmee; a brother, Raymond Lerner, of Kittanning; and a cousin, Renee Lackey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Claire Jane Cravener Lerner, who died Jan. 7, 2003; a sister, Loretta Lerner; and brothers: Frank, Jim and Jerry.

Private services were held by his family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
