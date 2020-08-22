1/
Ronald Allen Shankle
1966 - 2020
Ronald Allen Shankle, 54, of Mayport, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, due to an accident.

He was born June 21, 1966, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of Thomas A. and Mary Jane (Petras) Shankle, of Worthngton.

He worked for the Department of Transportation in Armstrong County. Ron was an avid hunter, he had a passion for the outdoors and liked spending time on his farm with his dog, Murrey.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Christina (Hooks) Shankle; and his parents, Tom and Jane Shankle; and many aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Shankle; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Betty Shankle; and maternal grandparents, Paul and Ethel Petras.

Friends will be received Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Ronald Shafer officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's honor to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter.

Per the governor's orders and following CDC guidelines, all people attending will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
AUG
24
Service
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
