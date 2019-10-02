|
|
MOSGROVE
Ronald "Ron" Atherton went to be home to the Lord, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at home in Mosgrove with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by both sets of his grandparents, his parents Harry and June (Kline) Atherton, his brothers, Harry "Butch", Tom, and Specialist 4th Class Steve Atherton.
Ron is survived by his wife Cindy of 41 years, his son Mike and his wife Jessica and three wonderful grandkids Ray, Pearl, and Cade Atherton. Two brothers Doug Atherton and wife Kim of Mosgrove, Gary Atherton and wife Petra of Germany. Too many nieces and nephews to count who he loved.
Ron's greatest joy in life was his family, along with NASCAR, reading, fishing, hunting, and riding his Harley with close friends and his son Mike. The last few years Ron enjoyed going to church as each day his faith grew stronger.
Ron owned and operated C.R.M. Enterprise for 17 years before retiring. Before that Ron drove truck with the CB handle of Crazy Horse. There will be a celebration of his life Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Templeton Church of God, followed by a meal there as well. Arrangements are entrusted to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.