Ronald Dean Patterson, 71, of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1947, to John O. and Evelyn Woodene (Rearic) Patterson in Dayton.

Ronald was a coal miner and a member of the United Mine Workers of America, District 2, Local 1412.

He also volunteered for the American Red Cross, Armstrong County. Ronald loved to hunt, mow grass, work on home projects with his kids, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Ronald was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era.

Ronald is survived by his wife Diana (Saltsgiver) Patterson, whom he married May 18, 1996; three sons: Richard W. (Jeanie) Patterson, of South Carolina, Thomas D. (Tomoe) Patterson, of Virginia, and Jason Stile, of California, Pa.; a daughter, Jessica (Robert) Steiner-Curcio, of Brush Valley; two sisters, Donna (John) Weigand, of Kittanning and Sherrie (Ronald) VanHorne, of Washington, Pa.; three grandsons: Samuel Patterson, Grant Patterson, and Easton Steiner; and four granddaughters: Grace Patterson, Skyla Patterson, Renee Patterson, and Paiton Steiner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard Patterson.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Lindahl officiating. Burial will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Armstrong County Honor Guard. www.carsonboyer.com.