Ronald Dean Smith
Ronald Dean Smith, 84, of Prospect, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Born Nov. 8, 1935, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Cecil and Mary Belle Beers Smith.

He was a 1954 Shannock Valley High School graduate. He began his career at Franklin Glass Co. in Butler, then at T.W. Phillips Gas Co. in Butler, and then retired after 40 years at the former Armco Steel Mill in Butler, where he worked from 1956-1996.

Ron was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He was drafted and served as a Specialist 5th Class between the Korea and Vietnam Wars.

During retirement, he enjoyed classic car restorations, and in his younger years, he enjoyed the following clubs with his wife: Gold Wing Motorcycle Association Chapter D in Butler, Mopars in the Park Pentastar Car Club in Rural Valley, and the BASMA - Butler Area Street Machine Association.

He is survived by his siblings, Darrell (Joyce) Smith of Brownsville, and Sharon (Bob) Gamble of Worthington; his nieces and nephews: Christine (Michael) Sgro of Kittanning, Brian (Janet) McIntire of Saxonburg, Amy (Scott) Wivell of Smock, Stacy (Joe) Carei of Uniontown, Gretchen (Hurley) Gammon of Farmington; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ida "Grace" Gearhart Smith, who he married Aug. 31, 1962, who passed away Oct. 10, 2018; and his infant brother Leslie Smith.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at the Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Funeral will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Mausoleum at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler, with the Rev. Dana Opp, pastor of the Portersville Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Unit E201, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15222.

For more information, visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 15, 2020.
