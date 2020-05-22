Ronald E. "Red" Held, Sr., 83, of Kiskiminetas Township, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at AHNForbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.Born April 30, 1937, in Leechburg, he was the son of Dorothy M. (Held) Huselton, of Beaver.Red attended Leechburg High School, and worked as an electrician for US Steel in Dravosburg, for 41 years. He was also the owner/operator of Held's Auto Service in Kiski Township.Red was a community leader, and was the former Kiski Township supervisor for more than 30 years, member of the Armstrong County Planning Commission, charter member of the Kiski Township Lions Club and committee member for the Roaring Run Watershed Association. He was a 66 years member and former chief with the Kiski Township Fire Department, and member of the Western PA Fireman's Association.Red liked camping, and in his younger years, enjoyed playing guitar. Red most loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by step-father, George 'Wayne" Huselton; first wife, Joyce Ann (Conner) Held, who passed away on March 2, 1991; second wife, Marjorie (Anderson) Held, who passed away on Jan. 13, 2012; and a step-brother, George W. Huselton, Jr.Red is survived by his children: Peggy S. (John) Foster, of Leechburg, Brenda L. (John) Berrett, of Ford City, Ronald E., Jr. (Rhonda) Held, of Vandergrift and Jodie A. Schmude, of Ford City; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Patty) Huselton, of Beaver; and last but certainly not least, his beloved dachshund, Pee Wee.Due to the state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A private service with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Apollo.



