Ronald Ellis Bryan, Jr., 66, of Dempseytown, beloved husband of Lynne LaBue Bryan and cherished dad to Christopher John Emick, Dulcie Jo Moore, Ronald Ellis Bryan, III and Caroline Ann Bryan-DiLuccia passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ron was born June 7, 1954, in Kittanning, Pa., to Vivian Cousins Bryan and the late Ronald E. Bryan, Sr.

Ron graduated from Dayton, Pa., high school in 1972. He enlisted in the U.S. Army that year on his birthday and proudly attended West Point. He was honorably discharged in 1977. After the service, he attended Penn State University, graduated with an engineering degree, and worked for Michelin, Computervision and IBM. He was retired from IBM in 2018, as he liked to tell people.

Ron was a member of Second

Presbyterian Church and served as a Trustee there. He also enjoyed working at The Open Door Cafe in Oil City, where he made many friends. Ron was a kind, gentle and friendly person who never met a stranger and always saw the good in everyone. He will be greatly missed.

Ron and Lynne met in 1967, at Westminster Highlands church camp near Emlenton, Pa. They returned each summer and had a long-distance romance in between until they graduated from high school. They reconnected in 1997, and were married July 14, 2001, in the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

He is survived by his wife and children, his mother, Vivian Bryan, sister, Debra Bryan and son, Greg (Stacy) and brother, James (Sandy) Bryan and daughter, Nicole (Jason), of Templeton, Pa., and six grandchildren: Judy Hernandez, Samuel Vasquez, Patricia, Nicole and Matthew Moore and Nataly DiLuccia, all of North Carolina. He is also survived by his mother in-law, Millie LaBue and brothers and sister-in- law: Mark LaBue, John and Joan LaBue and Anne and JPCoughlin, their children, and his aunt, Linda (Ed) Kubiak and his uncle, Victor Cousins, with whom he enjoyed many trips to Quebec, when he was younger.

He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, and his father-in-law, James LaBue.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will gather privately for an in-person funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, pastor of the Second Presbyterian Church, and everyone is invited to attend virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, using the following live stream address: webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41453

The live stream can also be accessed under Ron's obituary on www.morrisonhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to Second Presbyterian Church or The Open Door in Oil City.

Online condolences may be left at: morrisonhome.com.