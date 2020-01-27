Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Gene Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Gene Powell Obituary

Ronald Gene Powell, 66, of East Brady, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 6, 1953, in Pittsburgh, to the late Clarence and Marie (Ubrey) Platz.

Ronald was a jack of all trades and a member of the Kittanning Eagles.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bingo, and spending time with loved ones.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Anna Powell; children Ronald (Melody Heeter) Powell, Jr., Regina (Doug) Mcdowell, Christopher Powell, Susan (Jason) Lash; 13 grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters. Ronald was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Platz; father, Clarence Powell; stepfather, Bud Platz; brother, Larry Skultety; sister, Diane Niemczyk; and son, Jerimy Sargent.

Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.

In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations be made to the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home to help with costs.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -