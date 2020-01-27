|
Ronald Gene Powell, 66, of East Brady, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 6, 1953, in Pittsburgh, to the late Clarence and Marie (Ubrey) Platz.
Ronald was a jack of all trades and a member of the Kittanning Eagles.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bingo, and spending time with loved ones.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Anna Powell; children Ronald (Melody Heeter) Powell, Jr., Regina (Doug) Mcdowell, Christopher Powell, Susan (Jason) Lash; 13 grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters. Ronald was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Platz; father, Clarence Powell; stepfather, Bud Platz; brother, Larry Skultety; sister, Diane Niemczyk; and son, Jerimy Sargent.
Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.
In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations be made to the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home to help with costs.
