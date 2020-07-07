1/
Ronald J. Eckman
Ronald J. Eckman, 82, of Cheswick, formerly of Sagamore, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Harmer Village Care Center in Cheswick.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1937 in Sagamore, to Richard and Margaret (Magle) Eckman.

Ronald lived most of his life in the Sagamore area. He was employed by Alltel for more than 30 years as a lineman. Ronald enjoyed hunting and collecting coins and knives.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph (Donna) Eckman of Kittanning; two sisters: Shirley (Larry) Matthews of St. Mary's and Erma Fennel of Kittanning; a step-son, Warren Frederick; a step-daughter, Kelly Frederick; and three step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan Eckman, who passed away in 2011; a brother, Robert Eckman; an infant brother, Donald Eckman; two sisters: Jean Yount and Betty Fairman; and a step-daughter, Mary Painter.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services., Inc.

To express an online condolence to Ronald's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
