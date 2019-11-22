Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Condrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald John "Spitter" Condrick


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald John "Spitter" Condrick Obituary

Ronald John "Spitter" Condrick, 70, of Rural Valley, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1949, in Sagamore. He was raised by his mother, Helen Condrick and his uncle, George Condrick. Ronald worked as a caster at Eljer Plumbingware, Ford City. Ronald was deemed "Pants" by his first granddaughter, Shannon, and affectionately called "Pants" by all 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as numerous others. He was also called "Spitter" by his abundant lifelong friends and veterans. He was proud to be the Commander-in-Chief of the Sagamore Post No. 6555, where he spearheaded the Tribute. Spitter enjoyed nothing more than fishing, hunting, Pittsburgh Steelers games, socializing with his friends and above all, spending time with his beloved family. Spitter served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era, spending 36 months in South East Asia. He was also a member of the NuMine Sportsman's Club.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Hope (Montgomery) Condrick; son, Joseph (Vicky) Condrick, of Home, Pa.; daughters: Sherry (Calvin) Troup, of Rural Valley, Melanie (Greg) Reefer, of Johnstown, Angel (Mark) Deyarmin, of Mahaffey and Toni (Dan) Testut, of Elderton; step-son, Dan (Lavonne) Kelly, of Jeanette; and his 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Condrick; and his uncle, George Condrick.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. from with Pastor Ray Streets officiating. Full Military Honors will be presented. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sagamore. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania s, Inc.,1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. www.carsonboyer.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -