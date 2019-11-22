|
Ronald John "Spitter" Condrick, 70, of Rural Valley, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1949, in Sagamore. He was raised by his mother, Helen Condrick and his uncle, George Condrick. Ronald worked as a caster at Eljer Plumbingware, Ford City. Ronald was deemed "Pants" by his first granddaughter, Shannon, and affectionately called "Pants" by all 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as numerous others. He was also called "Spitter" by his abundant lifelong friends and veterans. He was proud to be the Commander-in-Chief of the Sagamore Post No. 6555, where he spearheaded the Tribute. Spitter enjoyed nothing more than fishing, hunting, Pittsburgh Steelers games, socializing with his friends and above all, spending time with his beloved family. Spitter served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era, spending 36 months in South East Asia. He was also a member of the NuMine Sportsman's Club.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Hope (Montgomery) Condrick; son, Joseph (Vicky) Condrick, of Home, Pa.; daughters: Sherry (Calvin) Troup, of Rural Valley, Melanie (Greg) Reefer, of Johnstown, Angel (Mark) Deyarmin, of Mahaffey and Toni (Dan) Testut, of Elderton; step-son, Dan (Lavonne) Kelly, of Jeanette; and his 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Condrick; and his uncle, George Condrick.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. from with Pastor Ray Streets officiating. Full Military Honors will be presented. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sagamore. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania s, Inc.,1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. www.carsonboyer.com.