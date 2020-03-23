|
|
Ronald Laird Neese, 85, of Ringgold, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1934, in McWilliams, Pa., a son of the late Esther Ruth (Snyder) and Silas I. Neese.
On July 15, 1978, he married Patricia M. (Crissman) Neese, who survives.
Laird served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and also worked for the Department of Welfare as an income maintenance worker for fifteen years.
He was a member of the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge in Punxsutawney and enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting and reading books. He was a wonderful husband and father to his family.
In addition to his wife Patricia, he is survived by two children, daughter Sandra Whippo and husband, Albert, of Ringgold; and son Marc Neese of Warren, Pa.
Laird was the youngest and the last remaining member of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: William, Walter, Harry, Gerald, and Walter Neese; and four sisters, Emma Jean Snyder, Ann Reed, Geraldine Minnick, and Laura Neese.
A private family graveside service will be held at Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Dayton, Pa., where interment will take place.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.