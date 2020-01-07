|
Ronald M. "Tadpole" McIntyre, 79, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 18, 1940, to Merle P. and Ellen V. (Snyder) McIntyre. Ronald married Ruby Irene (Alabran) in 1957, and later married Patsy J. (Waldorf) in 1992. Ronald and Ruby had two sons, Michael and Timothy.
At the age of 15, Ron's father, Merle, put him in the driver's seat of a Single axle truck. He drove various makes and models for the next 62 years. Ron retired from driving truck in 2017. Ron and a few of his friends built a stock car in 1965. Car #26 started Ron's racing career. He raced until 1984, but racing would forever be in his blood. His passion for racing didn't stop when he got out of the driver's seat. Ron and Pat would spend many hours sitting in the grand stands at various tracks. When it came to being at the races, nothing stopped Ron.
Ron loved being around his family especially if it involved a campfire and hot dogs. Conversation with this family primarily revolved around trucks, racing, and his beloved boxers which were Ron's best friends.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 27 years, Patsy (Waldorf) McIntyre; two sons, Ronald Michael McIntyre and wife, Colette, of Timblin, and Timothy McIntyre and wife, Rebecca, of Dayton; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Russell and husband, John, of Dayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruby; and infant brother, Rodger McIntyre.
Family and friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, and from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 E. Main St., Dayton. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the NuMine Bible Fellowship Church, 1359 State Route 1042, Nu- Mine, with the Rev. Justin Lamison officiating. Burial will follow at Emory Chapel, Dayton.