Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Ronald Ord Spence

Ronald Ord Spence Obituary

Ronald Ord Spence, 82, of Kittanning, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Andover Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Andover, Ohio.

He was born to Ord F. and Lida (Starr) Spence on March 5, 1937, in Space's Corners, in the house where he lived most of his life.

He worked at Freeport Brick Company for 32 years and retired in 1999.

He attended Grace Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed hunting, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Ron is survived by two daughters, Roni (Joe) Caruso and Sharon Spence, all of Kittanning; a sister, Romaine Musso, of Erie; nieces, Mary Romaine Hollowell, of Overland Park, Kan. and Rose Kazimierowski, of Camp Hill and his dog, Shortie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy (Wolfe); and a sister, Hazel Woods.

Respects can be paid at Grace Presbyterian Church, 155 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. with a memorial service at 4 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Dana Wilmot. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

