Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Carlesi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Carlesi


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Carlesi Obituary

Ronald W. Carlesi, 73, of Verona, formerly of Kittanning, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born July 7, 1946, in Kittanning, to Emil and Delores Miller Carlesi.

Ronald was a retired owner/ operator of various businesses.

He loved to play cards, watch westerns and history.

Survivors include his mother; son, Jason and Aimee Carlesi; son-in-law, Brian Roberts; grandchildren, Sawyer Carlesi, Lia Carlesi, Carolann Roberts and Dillon Roberts; sisters: Cathy and Chuck Cogley, Barbara and Ray Edwards, Jean Flick, Terri and Bob Ramer, Bella and Randy Smith and Brenda Carlesi; brothers, Nicholas Carlesi and Victor and Niccie Carlesi; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; his daughter, Andrea Josephine Roberts; sister, Patty Carlesi; and brother, Larry Carlesi and wife, Joyce.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -