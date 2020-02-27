|
Ronald W. Carlesi, 73, of Verona, formerly of Kittanning, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born July 7, 1946, in Kittanning, to Emil and Delores Miller Carlesi.
Ronald was a retired owner/ operator of various businesses.
He loved to play cards, watch westerns and history.
Survivors include his mother; son, Jason and Aimee Carlesi; son-in-law, Brian Roberts; grandchildren, Sawyer Carlesi, Lia Carlesi, Carolann Roberts and Dillon Roberts; sisters: Cathy and Chuck Cogley, Barbara and Ray Edwards, Jean Flick, Terri and Bob Ramer, Bella and Randy Smith and Brenda Carlesi; brothers, Nicholas Carlesi and Victor and Niccie Carlesi; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; his daughter, Andrea Josephine Roberts; sister, Patty Carlesi; and brother, Larry Carlesi and wife, Joyce.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.