Ronda K. (Beuth) Murtland, 65, of Kittanning, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville.

She was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Ruth Beuth.

Ronda formerly worked as a LPN at Butler VA and Sugar Creek Rest.

Survivors include her brothers, Joseph Robert "Bob" Beuth, of Cambridge Springs, Pa. and Daniel Beuth, of Sarver, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her par- ents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Murtland; and sister, Rosemary (Beuth) Pasqualini.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.