1/
Ronda K. (Beuth) Murtland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronda K. (Beuth) Murtland, 65, of Kittanning, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville.

She was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Ruth Beuth.

Ronda formerly worked as a LPN at Butler VA and Sugar Creek Rest.

Survivors include her brothers, Joseph Robert "Bob" Beuth, of Cambridge Springs, Pa. and Daniel Beuth, of Sarver, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her par- ents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Murtland; and sister, Rosemary (Beuth) Pasqualini.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved