Ronda K. (Beuth) Murtland, 65, of Kittanning, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville.

She was born Oct. 7, 1955, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Ruth Beuth.

Ronda formerly worked as a LPN at Butler VA and Sugar Creek Rest.

Survivors include her brothers, Joseph Robert "Bob" Beuth, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., and Daniel Beuth, of Sarver, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Murtland; and sister, Rosemary (Beuth) Pasqualini.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.