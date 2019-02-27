Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie "Sis" Kline

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosalie "Sis" Kline Obituary

Rosalie "Sis" Kline, 77, of Ford City, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

She was born June 26, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, to Joseph and Alice Lemmon Paul.

Sis was a retired florist and also was a mother and homemaker.

She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City.

Her memberships included the Red Hats, Ford Cliff Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary, and The Over The Hill Gang.

Sis enjoyed gardening, playing cards, crafting, going to camp, and spending time with her family and friends.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include daughter, Sarah "Sally" and Wesley Schultz, of Craigsville, Worthington; son, Joseph and Mindy Kline, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Rhiannon and Travis Beale, Kody Kline, Kyia Kline, and Lewis Kline; great-grandchild, Arya Rose Beale; and sister, Pam and Pat Beattie, of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, H. Lewis Kline; sister, Penny Radic; and brother, Emil "Jimmy" Paul.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Ford City Cemetery.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.