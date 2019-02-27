Rosalie "Sis" Kline, 77, of Ford City, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

She was born June 26, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, to Joseph and Alice Lemmon Paul.

Sis was a retired florist and also was a mother and homemaker.

She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City.

Her memberships included the Red Hats, Ford Cliff Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary, and The Over The Hill Gang.

Sis enjoyed gardening, playing cards, crafting, going to camp, and spending time with her family and friends.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include daughter, Sarah "Sally" and Wesley Schultz, of Craigsville, Worthington; son, Joseph and Mindy Kline, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Rhiannon and Travis Beale, Kody Kline, Kyia Kline, and Lewis Kline; great-grandchild, Arya Rose Beale; and sister, Pam and Pat Beattie, of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, H. Lewis Kline; sister, Penny Radic; and brother, Emil "Jimmy" Paul.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating. Interment will be in Ford City Cemetery.