Rose A. Smith, 84, of North Buffalo Township, passed away on April 19, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1935, in Templeton, to Florence (Boyd) Magan and Carl Magan.
She was a lifelong resident of the area.
She married Edward Smith, who passed away in 2007.
She was the owner and operator of The Ranch Bar and Grill for the past 50 years. She was a member of Free Methodist Church in Kittanning, enjoyed running the bar, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by daughter, Mindy and Tim Myers, of Kittanning; son, Kevin and Rhonda Smith, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Roc Smith, Nicoal Smith, Greg and Amanda Haynes, Shane Baskin and Samantha Baskin; great-granddaughter, Emma Haynes; and sister, Doris and Joe Reed, of Templeton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Connie Baskin; brothers, Andrew and Jack; and grandson, William "BJ" Haynes.
Private services will be held by the family, with funeral services being entrusted to Mantini Funeral Home, Inc.