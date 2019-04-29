Rose Marie Czekanski, 87, of Ford City, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, in UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.

Born Nov. 29, 1931, in Cadogan, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Daniel and Lyda Irene (Hanna) Rehak.

She was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City.

Mrs. Czekanski worked as a waitress at the Glass City Hotel. She then worked at the Slovak Store in Ford City; and for 30 years, worked as a picker at Moonlight Mushrooms. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, and baking, and was famous for her chocolate chip cookies. Most important to her, however, were her grandchildren. They were her life.

She is survived by a son, John Frank (Erica) Czekanski, of Mt. Zion, Ill.; a daughter, Iris (Theodore) Kunkle, of Cadogan; her grandchildren, Kiera (Jeff) Spang, Erika (Bryce) Watt, and Nina Graziano; and her great-grandchildren, Jaisa, Jalen, Paige, Sydney, Isaiah, Maia, Mason, Deva, Kyler, Addisyn, Alexia, and Keaton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Rehak, and her sisters, Helen Jane Rehak, Violet "Tootie" Vacula, Shirley Placek, and Elsie Cravener.

At Mrs. Czekanski's request, visitation and services will be held privately. Interment will follow in Guardian Angel Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.