1/
Rosella M. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosella M. Miller, 91, of Buffalo Township, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, while in the company of family, at Assisted Living at Rosebrook.

Rosella was born in Freeport, on Feb. 25, 1929, a daughter of the late Rosella K. (Snyder) and Chester M. Schweitzer.

She owned and operated Miller's Grocery Store for 23 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. Rosella enjoyed gardening, crocheting, bird watching, camping, cooking, holidays and spending time with her family.

Rosella is survived by six daughters: Rosella "Vicki" (Paul) Fotheringham, of Kittanning; Carol Silvis, of Murrysville, Dee (Michael) Zoller, of Cary, N.C., Kathie (Bud) Tanner, of Slate Lick, Darlene (Lou) Kepes, of Mechanicsburg, daughter in law, Jennifer Miller, of Georgia and Diana (Carol) Weaver, of Mechanicsburg; three sons: Edward (Dottie) Baer, of New Bethlehem, Timothy Baer (Miss Heather), of Slate Lick and Kenneth (Dee) Baer, of Slate Lick. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Albert (Drew) Schweitzer, of Raleigh, N.C.

Besides her parents, Rosella is preceded in death by her first husband, Edward J. Baer; second husband, Harold L. Miller; her son, David Miller; grandson, Klayton Baer; great-granddaughter; Kelly Shaeffer, her two brothers, Harold and Robert Schweitzer; and two sisters, Mona McClain and Jean Stobener.

Family and friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the Redmond Funeral Home, Inc., 524 High St., Freeport.

Social distancing will be maintained and all in attendance will be required to wear face masks in accordance with the PA state mandate.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with Monsignor Gilbert Gente officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF Western PA, 960 Penn Ave. #1000, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redmond Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved