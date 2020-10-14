Rosella M. Miller, 91, of Buffalo Township, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, while in the company of family, at Assisted Living at Rosebrook.

Rosella was born in Freeport, on Feb. 25, 1929, a daughter of the late Rosella K. (Snyder) and Chester M. Schweitzer.

She owned and operated Miller's Grocery Store for 23 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. Rosella enjoyed gardening, crocheting, bird watching, camping, cooking, holidays and spending time with her family.

Rosella is survived by six daughters: Rosella "Vicki" (Paul) Fotheringham, of Kittanning; Carol Silvis, of Murrysville, Dee (Michael) Zoller, of Cary, N.C., Kathie (Bud) Tanner, of Slate Lick, Darlene (Lou) Kepes, of Mechanicsburg, daughter in law, Jennifer Miller, of Georgia and Diana (Carol) Weaver, of Mechanicsburg; three sons: Edward (Dottie) Baer, of New Bethlehem, Timothy Baer (Miss Heather), of Slate Lick and Kenneth (Dee) Baer, of Slate Lick. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Albert (Drew) Schweitzer, of Raleigh, N.C.

Besides her parents, Rosella is preceded in death by her first husband, Edward J. Baer; second husband, Harold L. Miller; her son, David Miller; grandson, Klayton Baer; great-granddaughter; Kelly Shaeffer, her two brothers, Harold and Robert Schweitzer; and two sisters, Mona McClain and Jean Stobener.

Family and friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the Redmond Funeral Home, Inc., 524 High St., Freeport.

Social distancing will be maintained and all in attendance will be required to wear face masks in accordance with the PA state mandate.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with Monsignor Gilbert Gente officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF Western PA, 960 Penn Ave. #1000, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.