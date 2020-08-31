Rosella (Dunmire) Younkins, 82, originally of Allegheny Township and Lower Burrell, died July 13, 2020, in Kendallville, Ind.

She had been living at the Orchard Pointe Assisted Living Facility.

Rosie was born in Kittanning, Pa., on April 2, 1938, to the late George and Ruth Dunmire.

She met the love of her life who became her husband of 53 years, Golden (Buzzy) Younkins at the skating rink in Kittanning.

She was an active member of the Allegheny Township.

Fireman's Auxiliary for many years, and was the local chairperson for the March of Dimes.

Rosie was also a den moth er while her boys were in Cub Scouts.

She liked to cook, do crafts, and cake decorating.

Rosie waitressed at restaurants in the area including Veltris, Longfellow Inn and the Bonfire.

She was last employed at Wendy's, when she was involved in a car accident on her way to work.

Rosie's injuries were so severe that she was in Allegheny General Hospital for four months, and then Harmarville Rehab for four more months.

She was finally able to come home, but was permanently confined to a wheelchair.

Rosie's loving husband, Golden, then took early retirement to stay home and care for Rosie.

She had four children: Gary (Debbie) Younkins, David (Mary) Younkins, Donald (Jane) Younkins, and Christine (Chuck) Hollis.

Before moving to Indiana, she loved spending time with her three granddaughters: Amy Schaup, Lindsay Ruffner and Chelsie Younkins. She also had four great granddaughters: Maisie and McKinley Schaup and Delaney and Melody Ruffner.

Rosie was preceded in death by her husband in 2009, who died of cancer.

Besides her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she is survived by a brother, George Dunmire; and sisters: Delores (Fred) Long, Roberta Arner and Betty Uplinger.