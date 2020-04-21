Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Rosemary Jane (Shoemaker) Riggle


1925 - 2020
Rosemary Jane (Shoemaker) Riggle Obituary

Rosemary Jane (Shoemaker) Riggle, 95, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Sugarcreek Rest.

She was born Feb. 12, 1925, in Armstrong County, to the late Robert and Nellie (Baughman) Shoemaker.

She was a homemaker. She attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Kittanning. Rosemary love to make phone calls to her dear friends and encourage Bible reading and studying in the home.

Survivors include her son, Charles Paul (Lisa) Riggle, of Florida; grandchildren: Shawn (Nicki) Riggle, of Florida, Heath Gallagher, of Alaska, Heather (Bri) Vance and Rachel Black, all of Kittanning; and great-grandchildren:

Colby Riggle, Caleb Gallagher, Calista and Callette Hadden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Paul T. Riggle; and sons, Wesley and Leslie Riggle; grandson, Thad Riggle; and great grandson, Conner Hadden.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, arrangements are private.

Interment is in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

