Roxanne (Cirrincione) McEntire, 61, of NuMine, died, Friday, June 28, 2019, at her residence, following a long battle with cancer.

Born May 28, 1928, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of Dominic and Betty (Gauker) Cirrincione.

Roxanne was employed at the Black Bull Saloon, Rural Valley.

She formerly owned the Country Perks Stores located in Ford City, Kittanning and Smicksburg, and had worked as an officer at the Armstrong County Jail.

Roxanne participated in many things with the Snyder Cancer Center, including supporting other cancer patients. She was also active with Metaviver.

She enjoyed canning, cooking, growing herbs, crafting, and spending time with her family.

Roxanne is survived by her mother, Betty Gauker of Ford City; her husband, Edward McEntire of NuMine; two daughters, Dominique (Michael) Burns of Kittanning, and Catrina (Howard) Atherton of Kittanning; two sisters, Barbara (David) Swartz of Ford City, and Donna (Robert) Dykes of Ford Cliff; and her grandchildren, Victoria McEntire-Burns, Gwenevere Burns, Aireanah Atherton, and Liam Atherton.

She was preceded in death by her father, and a brother, Larry Cirrincione.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday. Interment will follow in Ford City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Snyder Cancer Center at ACMH Hospital, or you may bring small things to the funeral home during visitation to donate to the Cancer Center for cancer patients.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.