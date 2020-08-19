1/
Roy J. Heilman
Roy J. Heilman, 91, formerly of Kittanning, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Transitions Health Care Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Born Dec. 11, 1928, in Manor Township, he was a son of the late Allison and Myrtle (Schall) Heilman.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in the Korean War.

Mr. Heilman worked for PPG Industries, Ford City, and Pullman Standard, Butler. He was a member of North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church, where he was a trustee, usher, and deacon and helped with AWANA.

He is survived by four children: Sherry (David) Sharp, of Templeton, Donna (Thomas) Garner, of Kittanning, Tammy (Edward) Iseman, of Kittanning and William Heilman, of Charleroi; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty M. (Bowser) Heilman, who died Dec. 5, 2019; two sons, Roy Heilman, Jr. and Randy Lee Heilman; and a daughter, Barbara Darlene Knight.

Roy's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the amazing staff at Autumn Grove for the genuine and loving care they provided to both, Roy and Betty, during their stay there.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at North Buffalo Grace Brethren Church, officiated by his grandson, the Rev. Chris Knight.

There will be an additional visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Center Hill Cemetery.

To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
