Russell A. "Bud" Brumbaugh, 87, of Indiana, Pa., formerly of Elderton, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Fountains at Indiana.
He was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Kittanning, Pa., the son of William and Viola (Emminger) Brumbaugh.
Russell graduated from Ford City High School in 1952 and honorably served in the U.S. Army.
He had attended Clarion University where he earned his Bachelor's degree in English.
For 33 years, he was an English teacher at Elderton High School where he also coached basketball.
Russell was a charter member of the Elderton Presbyterian Church and for more than 50 years, he was a member of the Seneca Lodge No. 805.
He was an avid jogger who jogged more than 40,000 miles throughout his lifetime.
Russell enjoyed working on cars and sitting on his front porch socializing.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory two sons, Daniel R. Brumbaugh and wife, Lisa, of Elderton, and Jamey R. Brumbaugh and wife, Sheila, of Shelocta; grandchildren, Daniel R. Brumbaugh, Jr., and wife, Janelle, and Nathan A. Brumbaugh; a great-grandchild,
Haley R. Brumbaugh; and a sister, Dolly Sacik and husband, Joe, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy L. (Bruner) Brumbaugh whom he married June 1, 1956, and who died Aug. 3, 2017; and a grandson, Dustin M. Brumbaugh, who died in 2009.
Funeral services were privately held. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date followed by burial in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery, Ford City, Pa.
Contributions can be made in Russell's honor to Elderton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159, Elderton, PA 15736, or Fountains at Indiana, 2698 West Pike Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.
To send a condolence to Russell's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.